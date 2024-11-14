Trump picks RFK Jr. to head Department of Health and Human Services

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 14 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump considers appointing former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), according to a source close to Trump's selection process.

The decision, which has not yet been officially announced, comes after Kennedy abandoned his presidential campaign to endorse Trump, a move that surprised Democrats and independent voters alike.

A radical change in healthcare policies

Kennedy's appointment would reflect Trump's commitment to altering the administration's traditional approach to health and food issues. During his campaign, the former president promised to give Kennedy a key role in his administration, noting that he would allow him the autonomy to act freely to propose meaningful reforms.

"He’s going to help make America healthy again… He wants to do some things, and we’re going to let him get to it," Trump declared in his victory speech, making clear his support for the former candidate.

Republican support and Senate majority

Kennedy's nomination would follow a resounding electoral victory for Trump and a Republican-majority Senate, giving him a wide margin to choose figures without facing significant opposition in the confirmation process. However, the appointment could still change, as Trump has not made a final decision and could opt for another nominee.