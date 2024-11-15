Trump picks his lawyer Todd Blanche as deputy attorney general

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 14 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump chose Todd Blanche, his lawyer in the Stormy Daniels case, as deputy attorney general for the Department of Justice. The 50-year-old lawyer represented the now-president-elect in the trial that ended in a jury conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

"I am pleased to announce that Todd Blanche will serve as Deputy Attorney General in my Administration. Todd is an excellent lawyer who will be a crucial leader at the Department of Justice, fixing what has been a broken justice system for far too long. Todd is going to do a great job as we, Make America Great Again," Trump wrote on his social media.

Blanche, 50, is a former supervising federal prosecutor in the White Plains, Manhattan division, where he accumulated experience prosecuting gangs for violent crimes.

As for his legal career, he made a career at Wilmer Hale law firm and later was a partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft until 2023. He represented Paul Manafort and Igor Fruman.

"We're building an amazing team at the Department of Justice in the Trump/Vance Administration! Todd Blanche and Emil Bove are brilliant litigators and top-notch legal minds. We can't wait to get to work for the American people," Matt Gaetz, Trump's attorney general nominee, said of them.