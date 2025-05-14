Sanofi to invest at least $20 billion in the country through 2030

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de mayo, 2025

The pharmaceutical giant Sanofi announced Wednesday its intention to invest at least $20 billion in the country through 2030. With the news comes a significant increase in research and development spending, in addition to a strong boost to U.S. manufacturing.

The announcement comes as the French company prepares to launch numerous first-in-class drugs, for a variety of diseases, with the goal of improving the health of countless Americans.

Sanofi and the hundreds of companies supporting the investment will contribute to job creation and innovation in numerous communities where the drugmaker and its partners work. They also aim to improve the U.S. supply chain.

The goal is to "ensure the production of key medicines"

CEO Paul Hudson said, "Sanofi's 13,000 employees in the U.S. are pioneers in the research and development of premiere medicines in numerous therapeutic areas. Our planned investments in the country will be substantial and will help ensure the production of key medicines."

Of the total investment, Sanofi will substantially increase its investment in R&D (the first stage of development and research) to advance its science. The company also plans to expand its manufacturing capacity in the U.S., both through direct investments in Sanofi plants and through alliances with other domestic manufacturers, to ensure drug production.

Sanofi SA is a French multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company headquartered in Paris, France. It is considered a leading company in immunological healthcare. Sanofi was the world's first supplier of the injectable polio vaccine, followed by the first influenza, meningitis and rabies vaccines.