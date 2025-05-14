Democratic candidate John Ewing wins the Omaha mayoral election after defeating Republican Jean Stothert

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de mayo, 2025

Democratic candidate and Douglas County, Nebraska, Treasurer John Ewing Jr, won Tuesday's Omaha mayoral election, defeating incumbent Republican Mayor Jean Stothert, who was seeking a fourth term. The race, which several pollsters had predicted would be close, ended with Ewing's victory. "I called John Ewing and I congratulated him. John Ewing is inheriting tonight a great city, and we leave a strong foundation for the city that we love. We are grateful and we are hopeful," Stothert said in her concession speech.

Ewing, who won with 55% of the vote and previously served as Omaha's deputy police chief, becomes the first African-American mayor in the city's history. His victory also marks the Democrats' return to the mayor's office for the first time since 2013, when then-Mayor Jim Suttle lost to Stothert, who became the first woman to hold the position.

Nebraska's 2nd District Republican representative congratulated Ewing

After Ewing's victory was confirmed, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin congratulated him on his win and praised the treasurer as a strong advocate for the city's working class. "From coast to coast, from blue to purple to even red states, Democrats are overwhelmingly outperforming Republicans in nearly every election held this year — as voters condemn Republicans’ plot to attack Social Security and health care while hiking prices on working families every chance they get. After tonight, vulnerable House Republicans like Don Bacon are on notice," Martin stated.

Bacon, the Republican representative from Nebraska’s Second District—whom Democrats have repeatedly tried and failed to unseat in past election cycles—congratulated Ewing and praised Stothert. "Mayor Jean Stothert has been an absolutely great mayor for Omaha for a record 12 years. She’s helped make Omaha the best place to live in America with the fastest growing economy. Jean is my wonderful friend, and I'm confident her legacy will benefit the city of Omaha for decades to come. I congratulate John Ewing on his victory. We will work together to serve the great citizens of Omaha," Bacon posted on his X account.