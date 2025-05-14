"He totally f*cked us": Kamala Harris' advisors blamed Biden for Trump's return to the White House

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de mayo, 2025

The The Guardian noted Tuesday that several of the advisers who worked with former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign have blamed former Democratic President Joe Biden for Harris's defeat to President Donald Trump in 2024. The allegations against Biden were addressed in depth in the forthcoming book by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson, titled "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again".

According to what was published by the British media, several people close to the former vice president pointed out that the former president was the most responsible for Trump's return to the White House. In the book, Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign manager, David Plouffe, commented to Thompson and Tapper that Biden "totally f***ed us" by staying in the electoral race until July 2024, leaving Harris with only 107 days to put together her presidential campaign. As reported by The Guardian, Plouffe detailed that the campaign was a "nightmare."

"He stole an election from the Democratic Party."

In another part of its article, the British media outlet revealed that, according to what was mentioned in the book, Plouffe received numerous calls from donors who were concerned by the way Biden spoke and walked, noting that every time they contacted the White House and the former president's advisers to find out if he was in the necessary conditions to continue with his presidential campaign, they all said Biden was fine. Others who were part of Harrisalso revealed to Thompson and Tapper that "“[The 2024 campaign] was an abomination. He stole an election from the Democratic party; he stole it from the American people."

Another top adviser, and who chose not to reveal his identity having worked in the Biden Administration and resigned over his decision to seek re-election, noted, "We attempted to shield him from his own staff so many people didn’t realize the extent of the decline beginning in 2023. I love Joe Biden. When it comes to decency, there are few in politics like him. Still, it was a disservice to the country and to the party for his family and advisers to allow him to run again."