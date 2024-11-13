Trump picks Tulsi Gabbard as new director of national intelligence

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 13 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump surprised on Wednesday by announcing the nomination of former Representative and former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard as director of National Intelligence.

In an official statement, Trump highlighted Gabbard's record of service and commitment, noting that she "has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans." Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran and Army Reserve officer, represented the state of Hawaii as a Democratic congresswoman from 2013 to 2021. Since then, she has traveled an unusual path, leaving her Democratic affiliation in 2022 and joining forces with the Republican Party later this year.

Gabbard's appointment stands out as a strategic decision in the security policy of Trump, who has opted to include in his Cabinet a figure with a background in the Democratic Party, where she was a candidate for the presidential nomination in 2020 before backing Joe Biden after withdrawing from the race. Trump praised her courage and "fearless spirit," stressing that Gabbard will bring a fresh, independent perspective to the nation's Intelligence community.

"As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican!" said Trump. "I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!" he added.

Gabbard thanks Trump

In response to Trump's decision, Gabbard made a post on X thanking the president-elect for the opportunity to join his cabinet and expressed her commitment to "defend the safety, security and freedom of the American people."

From Democratic to Republican: an unusual trajectory

Gabbard's transition to the Republican Party has been remarkable. The former representative was known for her critical positions towards military intervention policies, as well as for standing up to influential members of her party. This critical stance intensified after she left Congress in 2021, when she became a frequent guest on conservative opinion shows, such as Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News, where she took on a temporary role as anchor.

In 2022, Gabbard officially broke ties with the Democratic Party, arguing that the formation had lost its way. Her relationship with Trump began to take hold this year, when she joined campaign events and was named honorary co-chair of the transition team, along with Robert F. Kennedy Jr, another former Democrat now backing the president-elect.