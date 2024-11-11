Donald Trump appoints Tom Homan as 'border czar'

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 11 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump announced Sunday that Tom Homan, former acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will be the "czar" of all borders in the country. Trump is making it clear that his second administration will make it a priority to address the immigration crisis.

Homan has a zero-tolerance stance against illegal immigration. Trump explained that the former acting ICE chief is best suited to address the crisis and to carry out the policy of mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.

"I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders (“The Border Czar”), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security," Trump said in a message posted on Truth Social.

In July, Homan pledged to deport individuals living in the country without authorization. He also suggested that Mexican cartels couild be labeled as "terrorist organizations" due to their involvement in trafficking fentanyl across the border, according to Axios.

The previous border "czar" was Vice President Kamala Harris, appointed by Joe Biden in 2021. Although Democrats tried during the campaign to deny that Harris was responsible for the border crisis, during her tenure she promoted an open border policy in the country.

Harris' handling of the southern border was called into question when, in July, half a dozen Democrats joined Republicans to pass a resolution condemning her stewardship. IThe resolution criticized the vice president’s management of border security.