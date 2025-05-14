Governor Abbott confirmed that Texas has 'stalled' construction of EPIC City, a planned community that would be governed by Islamic law

Published by Joaquín Núñez 13 de mayo, 2025

Texas officially halted construction of EPIC City, the initiative led by the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) to develop a planned community outside Dallas that would be governed by Islamic law.

"Texas has halted any construction of EPIC City," the governor of the Lone Star State, Greg Abbott, assured just days after the Trump administration's Department of Justice announced the opening of an investigation into the project.

"There is no construction taking place. The state of Texas has launched about a half dozen investigations into this project. That includes criminal investigations. And, the US Department of justice is also investigating. This matter, and similar matters, are taken very seriously, and actions are being taken to address all concerns," the Republican added on his social media.

The Washington Examiner noted that at least a dozen state agencies are investigating EPIC City to determine "whether or not its planned practice of refusing to sell or rent housing based on religion would violate state law."

In April, the state attorney general, Ken Paxton, announced in April that his office was investigating communications between the Islamic Center of East Plano (around which EPIC City would be built) and officials in the Texas cities of Plano, Richardson and Wylie.

“If any local official is supporting or communicating with a real estate development that is under investigation for potential violations of state law, then it’s imperative that we are made aware of exactly what’s being communicated. We will thoroughly review these documents as part of our ongoing investigation into EPIC City and work to hold accountable anyone who breaks Texas law," Paxton said, who recently confirmed he will challenge Senator John Cornyn in the 2026 Republican primary.

The plan encompassed more than 400 acres in Josephine and would include a central mosque surrounded by housing, Islamic schools, parks, stores, clinics, a nursing home and other community amenities. Its promoters defended the initiative as an expression of religious freedom, allowing Muslims to live according to their beliefs in a safe and cohesive environment.

The implementation of Sharia within the territory raised several concerns, from the scope of its application to its potential conflict with state and federal laws.