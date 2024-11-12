Trump Expected to Select Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 11 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly already chosen his new Secretary of State: Cuban-American Senator Marco Rubio from Florida.

The New York Times confirmed the news, reporting that Trump opted for Rubio. Minutes later, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, favored to win majority leadership in the Senate, congratulated Rubio.

"I’m thrilled for my friend, Florida colleague, and our next Secretary of State @marcorubio!" Scott tweeted. "He will restore American leadership around the world, especially in Latin America, as he represents the United States with dignity and courage! It’s been an honor to serve the people of Florida alongside him and look forward to continuing our work together."

Rubio, a long-serving senator first elected in 2010, has earned fame and respect as a foreign policy hawk, taking strong stands against America's greatest enemies -China and Iran especially- and being one of the most critical voices of the region's socialist regimes, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

This is a historic choice, as Rubio, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first Hispanic to serve as the country's top diplomat.

The potential appointment also demonstrates President Trump's pragmatism and political versatility. So far, he has chosen politicians and advisors of diverse profiles to assemble his cabinet and next administration.

As chief of staff, he opted for Susie Wiles, a Florida strategist and political adviser who has earned deep respect among all the advisers of the Republican leader. For the border czar, the president-elect chose a profile with strong views regarding illegal immigration, Tom Homan. As White House deputy chief of policy, the Republican leader preferred his adviser and ally Stephen Miller, the architect of his immigration plan. For the White House national security adviser position, the president chose congressman and veteran Michael Waltz, who would complement Rubio, as both have shown similar views on foreign policy.

The choice also represents a well-deserved award for Rubio, who, after the 2016 campaign when he starred in harsh disagreements with Trump, has become an ally of the president-elect, even coming to be considered for running mate.

Finally, Rubio could occupy the historic post of secretary of state, being the first Hispanic to achieve it.