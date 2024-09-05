Trump promises to cut corporate tax rate to 15% and create a government commission led by Musk

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 5 de septiembre, 2024

This Thursday, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, offered a speech at the Economic Club of New York. He presented his proposals to revitalize the U.S. economy and if re-elected, promised to "make America richer and stronger."

One of his main proposals was to reduce corporate taxes, lowering the corporate rate to 15%. With this measure, he wants to encourage companies to invest and manufacture in the country, fostering job creation.

Trump also announced the creation of a "Government Efficiency Commission" to improve the functioning of the federal government. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, will head this commission, whose objective will be to eliminate unnecessary expenses and promote reforms to make the use of resources more efficient.

Economic proposal: taxes and energy

During his speech, Trump highlighted that, under his previous Administration, the U.S. economy reached record levels of growth and employment, and blamed the Biden-Harris Administration for reversing those achievements. He stated that, if elected again, he would reduce the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 15%, but only for companies that manufacture in the United States.

In addition, Trump pledged to overturn the current Administration's energy policies, describing them as a "war on American energy." He also announced that he will implement a policy of "energy abundance," whereby he will cut energy prices in half in the first 12 months of his term.

"It will be an economic revival of our country like no one has ever seen before. Energy was what caused our problem initially. Energy is going to bring us back," he assured.

Government Efficiency Commission

One of the key points of Trump's speech was the announcement of a new commission aimed at auditing the finances and performance of the federal government, with the goal of making public spending more efficient. Trump explained that this commission, which would be headed by Elon Musk, would focus on detecting areas where unnecessary spending can be reduced and improving efficiency in the operation of the government.

"Inflation will be gone, our energy will be unleashed, our economy will be set free, our sovereignty will be restored, our citizens will thrive. Growth will come roaring back, and America's future will be brighter than ever before," he said.

Criticism of Kamala Harris

During his speech, Donald Trump launched strong criticism against Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he directly blamed for the economic difficulties facing the country. Trump labeled her economic approach as "Kamalanomics," accusing Harris and the Biden Administration of having created out-of-control inflation and weakened the U.S. economy. According to Trump, Harris' policies respond to a "radical agenda" that poses a threat to the prosperity of working families. Striking a forceful tone, he asserted that Harris' approach would jeopardize the country's economic well-being and stressed that only a change of course under his leadership could reverse the damage caused.