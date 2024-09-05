Trump claims a Kamala Harris presidency would cause a great depression 'like 1929'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 4 de septiembre, 2024

Republican candidate Donald Trump sharply criticized his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris during a Town Hall in Pennsylvania with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Pennsylvania is one of the swing states heading into the November election and perhaps the most important in tipping the scales for one candidate or the other. In recent days, various polls and election analysts said Harris is losing ground in Pennsylvania after the "honeymoon" of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Overall, Trump used the Town Hall to criticize Harris, whom he called "dangerous" to the country. He accused her of generating the worst border crisis "the world" has ever seen and claimed that, if she were to reach the Oval Office, she could cause a great depression "like 1929."

#WATCH | Trump slams Kamala for requesting to have a "desk" and notes at next week's debate on ABC: pic.twitter.com/KRujTAECEK — VOZ (@Voz_US) September 5, 2024

"I said at the beginning. I said when I heard they were going to have open borders. They want open borders. She wants open borders. Now she's all of a sudden said, oh, I think we're closing the borders. She was the border czar, whether you like it or not, but even if you don't want to use that term," said a constantly cheering Trump to a standing ovation from the crowd.

"She was in charge of the border. It's the worst border in the history of the world, not just here. There's never been a country that allowed 21 million people to come in over a three year period. There's never been. And 21 million people, many of whom are from prisons, many of whom are murderers and drug dealers and child trafficker," he sentenced.

Then, Trump claimed that Harris was dangerous to the country's interests, especially after changing her stance on hydraulic fracturing (fracking), a drilling technique the Democrat opposed in the past and is now open about backing.

"She wants no fracking. And she said it 100 times there will be no fracking. There will be no fracking. There will be no fracking. Then just recently she said yes, I could prove fracking. Look, this is this is a woman who is dangerous," said Trump, who then blasted the Democratic nominee for not giving interviews or talking to the press. "I don't think too smart, but let's see. But she loses her train of thought a lot. She goes, that's why she doesn't want to do interviews. Can you imagine her doing an interview like this or like any of them?"

Trump's harsh warnings

In addition to criticizing Harris' management as vice president, the Republican candidate also made a series of warnings, among them the possibility of an economic depression due to the Democrat's fiscal policy and the arrival of a Third World War with the Democrats in charge.

"So I gave you the biggest tax cuts in the history of our country. If you let them. If you let the Trump tax cuts expire, which she wants to do, she wants to terminate them. If you do that, you will suffer the biggest tax increase in history," the former president warned.

"There's never been a tax increase like it on top of which she wants to add a lot of tax. This country will end up and I've said this a lot and I mean it. This country will end up in a depression if she becomes president. Like 1929, this will be a 1929 depression. She has no idea what the hell she's doing," Trump stated, before talking about the war situation in the world.

"We're heading into World War III territory, because of the power of weapons, nuclear weapons in particular, but other weapons as well, and I know weapons better than anybody because I'm the one who bought them," Trump said from the New Holland Arena in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Later, Trump asserted that a responsible president is needed who will avoid the scenario of a global war.

"We rebuilt our entire military. We upgraded our entire program. And, you know, the one program I hated to upgrade, hated it, was the nuclear program. And I understand it maybe better than anybody. My uncle was at MIT, a professor, the longest serving professor in the history of MIT. Very smart guy. We have a smart family. It's nice to have a smart family, but I knew, I understood, nuclear for a long time. The power of nuclear weapons. You need a president that's not going to be taking you into war."

He then declared, "We won't have World War III when I'm elected. But with these clowns that you have in there now, you're going to end up having World War III, and it's going to be a war... like no other."