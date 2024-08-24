Trump expresses gratitude over Kennedy endorsement, touts his "no taxes on tips" proposal in Las Vegas

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 23 de agosto, 2024

Former President Donald Trump gave a speech this Friday in Las Vegas touting his proposal to eliminate federal tip taxes and publicly thanked independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who recently quit his campaign and declared his support for Trump.

Trump expressed gratitude for Kennedy's support and advanced that he would provide more details about this new political alliance at a rally scheduled for later that evening in Arizona. The endorsement of Kennedy, a figure known for his influence and household name, represents a major boost for Trump in his effort to appeal to a broader electorate.

Zero tip tax proposal

On the zero tip tax proposal, Trump underscored his commitment to American workers, stressing that his plan would ease the financial burden on millions of people who rely on tips as an essential part of their income. In Las Vegas, where the hotel industry employs a large number of these workers, the proposal has especially resonated.

"If you’re a restaurant worker, a bartender, a hospitality worker, a caddy, a barber, a driver of any kind or anyone else, you rely on a lot of tip income. We are going to let you keep 100% of your tip income and not be harassed," he said.

Criticism of Kamala Harris and political context

Trump also took the opportunity to lash out at Kamala Harris, the new Democratic presidential candidate, claiming that she is just trying to imitate his politics. Trump accused Harris of changing her mind quickly, suggesting she went from a "communist" stance to one more aligned with capitalism "in about two weeks." This criticism highlights the contrast between her proposal and the current administration's policies.

"Kamala Harris is now pretending to endorse my policy (...) She’s just a copycat. She’s a flip flopper. She went from communism to capitalism in about two weeks," he said.