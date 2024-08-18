Trump stopped by Pennsylvania and attacked Harris for acting as if she were not part of the government

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 17 de agosto, 2024

Donald Trump returned to Pennsylvania for a crowded campaign event. The former president stopped by Wilkes-Barre, a city very close to Scranton, where he emphasized the economic outcome of the Biden-Harris administration's policies. The Republican began pushing this rhetoric just days ago after the Democratic candidate spoke of implementing a federal price controls if elected.

Trump, who recently began bringing officials from his 2016 presidential campaign into the current one, is trying to move away from personal attacks to focus on the economy, crime and immigration.

The former president began by attacking Harris for speaking as if she wasn't part of the administration: "Kamala's first day was three and a half years ago. Why didn't she do it then? Today is day 1,305".

"Yesterday, Kamala laid out her so-called economic plan. She says she’s going to lower the cost of food and housing starting on day one. Why doesn’t she get away from her nice little place with her wonderful husband, go to Washington and do it now? You could do it right now," she continued.

At the same time, he called her economic plan "very dangerous." "It may sound good politically, and that’s the problem, and we have to be very careful because when somebody gets up and says, ‘We’re going to give you everything, $25,000 for a house, we’re going to give you all sorts of little goodies, free health care, we’re going to give you everything, universal health care,’ it sounds so beautiful," he expressed.

He also remarked that the Californian did not choose Josh Shapiro, the state's governor, as a running mate because he is Jewish, which would have angered the younger faction of the Democratic Party. "Not since the Holocaust has it been more dangerous to be a Jew in America than it is now," he said.

Finally, Trump was not about to let Harris' opposition to hydraulic fracturing pass him by. Better known as fracking, it generates many jobs in Pennsylvania and in recent decades managed to increase access to proven oil and natural gas reserves.

"Either way, her state will be ruined. She's totally against fracking," Trump noted on the matter.

Pennsylvania's importance in November.

The Keystone State proves pivotal to both presidential campaigns. As recently reported by Ben Shapiro, and, based on analysis by Nate Silver, whoever wins Pennsylvania has a "95%" chance of winning the presidential election.

The latest Emerson College poll shows Trump holding off Harris' honeymoon in Pennsylvania, with 49% voting intention against his rival's 48%.

"Probable Pennsylvania voters who belong to unions lean toward Harris by 15 points, 57% vs. 42%, while those who do not belong to a union and have no union members in the household lean toward Trump, 50% vs. 48%. Those with union members in the household lean toward Trump, 50% vs. 42%," explained Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

In turn, the Republican has an advantage among independent voters with 48% versus 45% who would lean toward Harris.

As for the Senate races, the Democratic incumbent, Bob Casey, stretched his lead slightly over David McCormick. With less than three months to go before the election,Casey would get 48% to his rival's 44%, with 8% undecided.

"Since last month, support for Casey among likely voters has held steady at 48%, while support for McCormick among likely voters declined from 47% to 44%," they indicated from Emerson College.