Trump blasts Harris' price controls proposal at press conference: "Maduro plan"

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 15 de agosto, 2024

While Kamala Harris has gone 25 days without a press conference, Donald Trump emerged from his golf club in New Jersey to take questions from reporters standing guard in the area. For more than an hour, the Republican took aim at the Biden-Harris administration's economic management, though specifically at his opponent's plan to control prices.

The former president spoke for nearly an hour in Bedminster, then took questions from reporters in attendance. As for a possible Harris administration in the White House, he advanced that there is no need to "imagine what a Kamala Harris presidency would be like, because you're living through that nightmare right now".

Trump also referred to the recent plan announced by Harris to implement federal price controls to combat high inflation.

"Kamala's price control proposal is 'The Maduro Plan'. We call it the Maduro Plan. Something straight out of Venezuela or the Soviet Union. This announcement is an admission that her economic policies have totally failed," the former president continued.

As for Harris' proposal, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) trashed the initiative through a statement released Thursday.

"One day in a middle school economics class would teach her those basic principles. Unfortunately, it’s not surprising to see such a dangerous and clearly flawed proposal come from a career politician who has never run a business," he redacted.

"I think I have the right to personal attacks"

The former chairman was asked at the press conference about the wave of personal attacks he has been launching on Harris, for example, calling her a "lunatic" and "crazy," among other adjectives.

Many Republicans, such as Nikki Haley, advised Trump to drop that kind of rhetoric and instead focus 100% on issues such as the economy, immigration or crime, where the Republican has a wide advantage among voters.

"As far as the personal attacks, I’m very angry at her because of what she’s done to the country. I think I’m entitled to personal attacks. I don’t have a lot of respect for her. I don’t have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she’ll be a terrible president. And I think it’s very important that we win. And whether the personal attacks are good or bad. She certainly attacks me personally. She actually called me weird," he noted on the matter.

On Haley's comments, the Republican said he appreciated her advice but that he would run the campaign "my way."