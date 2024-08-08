John Fetterman’s prediction does not bode well for Democrats: 'If you match up Trump and Harris, I think he will win Pennsylvania'

Senator John Fetterman was one of the speakers at the first campaign event of the Harris-Walz/ Matthew Hatcher ticket.AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 7 de agosto, 2024

As reported recently by Ben Shapiro and based on analyses by Nate Silver, whoever wins Pennsylvania has a "95%" chance of winning the presidential election. On this premise, the Keystone State appears as one of the most coveted states in the election cycle, which will pit Donald Trump and Kamala Harris against each other in November.

Senator John Fetterman spoke with Newsmax recently and took a stab at predicting which of the two candidates would prevail in Pennsylvania. The Democrat served as the state's lieutenant governor before reaching the Senate in January 2023, surprising pollsters and defeating Mehmet Oz in the 2022 midterm elections.

"If you match up Trump and Harris … I do believe he’s gonna win Pennsylvania," Fetterman asserted. He also explained that the Republican would have also defeated Joe Biden in this state.

Fetterman's assertion contrasts with the trend of recent weeks, in which the vice president has been experiencing a "honeymoon" stage and rising in the polls, both nationally and in key states.

As for Pennsylvania, the Nate Silver polling averages indicate that Harris would defeat Trump by a margin of one percentage point. According to this average, Harris would reach exactly 270 electors, against Donald Trump's 268. If these results are confirmed, it would be one of the closest electoral college elections in history. However, the race is expected to become even closer starting in September.

Of the last ten presidential elections in Pennsylvania, Democrats prevailed seven times against three Republican victories. In turn, in 2016, Trump became the first Republican to carry the voters of the Keystone State since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

Pennsylvania's last presidential election

2020: Joe Biden (50.01%)- Donald Trump (48.84%)

2016: Donald Trump (48,17%)- Hillary Clinton (47.46%)

2012: Barack Obama (52,08%)- Mitt Romney (46.68%)

2008: Barack Obama (54,65%)- John McCain (44.30%)

2004: John Kerry (50,96%)- George W. Bush (48.46%)

2000: Al Gore (50,61%)- George W. Bush (46.44%)