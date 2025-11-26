Trump admin raises entrance fees for foreign tourists visiting most popular federal parks

Published by Just The News / Joseph Weber 26 de noviembre, 2025

International tourists visiting popular federal parks in the country next year will be required to pay higher rates on annual passes and additional fees, a $100 surcharge for a daily pass, the Interior Department announced Tuesday.

The agency said in a statement that its new structure fee "puts American families first” and that annual pass will cost non-U.S. residents $250, more than triple the standard $80 that U.S. residents will continue to pay, according to CNN.

“These policies ensure that US taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations,” said Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

The increases go into effect Jan. 1, 2026.

To enter 11 of the most visited national parks, foreign tourists who don’t purchase the annual pass must pay the standard entrance fee and an additional $100.

The 11 include the Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain, Yellowstone and Yosemite, the statement said.

Thea agency co-manages the America the Beautiful Pass series and controls over 70% of all federal public lands, The Times also reports.

