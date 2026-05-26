Supreme Court backs Trump over speech limits on immigration judges
The justices did not rule on the merits of the case, but merely reversed the lower court decision and sent it back for additional proceedings.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday handed the Trump administration a win by reversing a lower court ruling against a requirement that immigration judges seek official approval before giving speeches in their official capacities.
The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals last year intervened in light of President Donald Trump's firing of several agency heads responsible for hearing complaints, Reuters reported. The policy stems from the Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees roughly 750 immigration judges.
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The justices did not rule on the merits of the case, but merely reversed the lower court decision and sent it back for additional proceedings.
Nevertheless, the decision is a win for Trump, who has faced considerable judicial scrutiny over his immigration enforcement efforts and plans for mass deportations.