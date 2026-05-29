Louisiana lawmakers approve new slate of House maps after SCOTUS ruling

Published by Ben Whedon - Just The News 29 de mayo, 2026

Louisiana Republicans on Friday approved a new slate of House maps in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision invalidating race-based districts.

The state's maps had been the subject of scrutiny over racial representation, which resulted in the court-ordered creation of a second majority-minority district. The Supreme Court decision, however, eliminated race-based districts and narrowed Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, triggering a wave of redraws across the South.

The new maps leave only one Democratic-leaning district in the state. The state Senate approved the measure on Friday, sending it to the desk of Gov. Jeff Landry, R-La., who is expected to sign it, according to Politico.

The development likely represents a pickup for the GOP in the November midterms, which are expected to be competitive. Other states across the South have also moved to redraw their maps in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.

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