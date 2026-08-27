Small plane crashes in water near Alaska coastal town, killing 4

Published by Kevin Killough 27 de agosto, 2026

A small plane carrying four people crashed into water near a remote coastal town in Wednesday, killing everyone on board.

The Piper PA-24 was heading for the airport in the small town of Seldovia after taking off from Anchorage, CNN reported, citing the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

The coastal town is about 136 miles southwest of Anchorage. The aircraft came to rest in about 15 feet of water in the Seldovia Slough near the shore.

Troopers had to wait until the tide rolled out before they could reach the wreckage. They were able to retrieve the bodies of the victims, whose names have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The NTSB is investigating the crash, and a cause is not yet known.

© Just The News