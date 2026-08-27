State Department designates Italian collective as terrorist organization for providing digital support to Portland's Antifa, attacks against ICE, and statements by Hamas and IRGC

Published by Carlos Dominguez 27 de agosto, 2026

The State Department designated the Italian collective Autistici/Inventati, known as the A/I Collective, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) group on Wednesday.

The measure, announced in conjunction with the Department of the Treasury, freezes assets under U.S. jurisdiction and prohibits individuals and financial institutions in the United States from conducting business with the group. Those who violate this prohibition may face civil or criminal penalties.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Autistici/Inventati as "a major far-left tech collective whose services are used by the most active and violent Antifa cells in the United States and across the world." In a statement published on X, he presented the decision as part of a broader offensive against "far-left terrorism" and asserted that there will be no refuge for those who, in Washington's view, attack public order, damage infrastructure or attempt to conceal crimes.

What Autistici/Inventati is, according to Washington

According to the official profile, A/I is an extremist group based in Italy. It is not portrayed as a simple privacy service, but rather as the technical backbone of violent Antifa cells and Marxist and anarchist militants in the United States, Europe and other countries.

Washington claims that its team of hackers and developers offers a complete package: encrypted chat and email, web hosting, secure videoconferencing and streaming, anonymity shields, and other tools. The goal, according to the State Department, is for these networks to organize, recruit, spread propaganda, exchange targets and tactics, and carry out attacks without being traced.

The report adds a key detail: A/I is not an open service. It states that it serves only radical left-wing actors and that it manually screens each user for ideological affinity before granting access.

The collective itself, according to the official text, claims to manage some 16,000 email accounts, 1,500 websites, 5,500 mailing lists and 10,000 "blogs" on its own platform. Activists reportedly use these channels to disseminate information on targets, tactical manuals and statements regarding attacks.

United States: Portland, Atlanta and Jane's Revenge

In Oregon, the document points to Rose City Antifa. It states that the group used A/I services to organize and incite crimes, including an attack on U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) helicopters that led to a federal indictment. It also claims that the group disseminated doxing lists and personal information illegally obtained from ICE agents, with calls to attack them on the street and "in their homes."

In Atlanta, an anarchist cell that attempted to block the construction of a police training center is alleged to have used the same infrastructure to claim responsibility for attacks on officers, publish private information, threaten officials and business owners, and circulate instructions for bombs and incendiary devices targeting public buildings and businesses. The State Department says that this cell remains active and continues to use A/I.

Jane's Revenge, the group that set fire to pregnancy crisis centers in several states, reportedly published statements, claims of responsibility and calls to replicate the attacks on that network. Four members were charged with conspiracy to violate civil rights through threats and intimidation.

Europe: Trains, oil pipeline and power outage in Berlin

The State Department lists several cases in which, according to its account, A/I's tools were used to claim responsibility for acts of sabotage and disseminate instructions in Europe.

In 2026, anarchist cells that attacked railways in France, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands allegedly used these services to claim responsibility for the attacks, publish statements and circulate manuals for improvised incendiary devices targeting railways and infrastructure.

In March 2026, the cell that sabotaged the transalpine oil pipeline (TAL)—and temporarily cut off the flow of crude oil to Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic— is said to have claimed responsibility for the attack and published a manifesto calling for further strikes. That text, according to Washington, linked to another A/I platform containing sabotage manuals and maps of vulnerable infrastructure in North America.

The report also cites a far-left network responsible for arson and sabotage targeting railways and energy infrastructure in Germany between 2011 and 2026. This includes the January 2026 attack on Berlin's power grid, which left 45,000 households without power and caused one death. That network reportedly used A/I to issue claims of responsibility, statements and a manifesto calling for attacks on energy infrastructure worldwide.