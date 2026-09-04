Julio Iglesias faces legal action again: Two former employees file new complaint alleging sexual assault

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de septiembre, 2026

Two former employees of Julio Iglesias filed a new complaint in Spain against the singer for alleged sexual assault, labor exploitation, and other crimes related to the conditions under which they claim to have worked on the artist's properties in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

The lawsuit was filed on September 3 with the Preliminary Investigation Section of the Central Court of First Instance, according to a report on Friday by Women's Link Worldwide, the organization providing legal support to the two women, AFP reported.

The complainants, publicly identified by the pseudonyms Rebeca and Laura to protect their identities, are requesting that the Spanish justice system investigate events they say took place in 2021, when they were working at Iglesias's residences in both countries, the news agency reported.

According to Women's Link, the complaint alleges that the singer allegedly exploited his position of power and the women's vulnerable situation to recruit them, transport them, and house them on his properties in an atmosphere of "constant intimidation." The former employees allege ongoing sexual harassment and assault, as well as working conditions they describe as forced and degrading.

From the initial complaint to a new lawsuit

The same women had already approached the Prosecutor's Office of the National Court in early 2026.

In that complaint, they claimed to have suffered various forms of sexual, psychological, physical, and economic violence between January and October 2021. They also reported workdays of up to 16 hours, a lack of days off, and other restrictions while working for the artist, according to Women's Link.

The Prosecutor's Office ultimately dismissed those proceedings, ruling that the Spanish justice system lacked jurisdiction to investigate events allegedly occurring outside the country's territory.

However, upon closing the case, the Prosecutor's Office indicated that this decision did not prevent the women from pursuing other legal avenues, which has now led to the filing of this complaint.

Why do they believe that Spain can investigate?

Women's Link argues that Spanish law allows for the investigation of certain crimes committed abroad when there is a relevant connection to Spain, including cases in which the alleged perpetrator is a Spanish national and the acts also constitute a crime in the country where they allegedly occurred.

The plaintiffs have also requested protective measures during the proceedings. It will now be up to the court to decide whether to accept the complaint and open an investigation.