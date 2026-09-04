Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

ICE agent turns himself in after indictment for allegedly lying about shooting

Christian Castro was sent to the city as part of the immigration and fraud enforcement crackdown there that attracted national scrutiny over the deaths of two anti-ICE protesters.

Agentes de ICE en Nueva Jersey/ Charly Triballeau

Agentes de ICE en Nueva Jersey/ Charly TriballeauAFP.

Just The News Just The News
Published by
Just The News

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer is in custody after turning himself in to face charges for allegedly lying about a shooting in Minneapolis, Minn., the Associated Press reported.

Christian Castro was sent to the city as part of the immigration and fraud enforcement crackdown there that attracted national scrutiny over the deaths of two anti-ICE protesters.

A grand jury indicted Castro on Thursday over an incident in which he allegedly shot and wounded Julio C. Sosa-Celis, an Venezuelan illegal immigrant, and lied about the circumstances.

Sosa-Celis initially was accused of attacking ICE officers with a broom, but video footage contradicted that account, leading to scrutiny of Castro.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.

© Just The News

RECOMMENDATION

tracking