ICE agent turns himself in after indictment for allegedly lying about shooting

Published by Just The News 4 de septiembre, 2026

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer is in custody after turning himself in to face charges for allegedly lying about a shooting in Minneapolis, Minn., the Associated Press reported.

Christian Castro was sent to the city as part of the immigration and fraud enforcement crackdown there that attracted national scrutiny over the deaths of two anti-ICE protesters.

A grand jury indicted Castro on Thursday over an incident in which he allegedly shot and wounded Julio C. Sosa-Celis, an Venezuelan illegal immigrant, and lied about the circumstances.

Sosa-Celis initially was accused of attacking ICE officers with a broom, but video footage contradicted that account, leading to scrutiny of Castro.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.



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