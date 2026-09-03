George Clooney becomes a photographer for a few moments

Published by AFP 3 de septiembre, 2026

It’s the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. George Clooney just received an honorary award. And in a spontaneous gesture, the famous actor handed his award to an AFP photographer and took a picture of her with his camera.

After receiving the Golden Lion for his career on Wednesday at the film festival in the Italian city, the American star posed for a crowd of photographers alongside his friend and actress Laura Dern.

But then he approached Tiziana Fabi, a photographer who covers major events in the worlds of entertainment, sports and politics for AFP.

"I give you the Lion," he told her, then said: "I take the picture."

The exchange between the two and the photo Clooney took of the smiling photographer holding the award went viral on social media.

"I don't know why he chose me," Fabi said of her close encounter with the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker.

"I was pretty surprised and, at first, a bit annoyed. He just put the award on my lap and took my camera!" she said.

Fabi said that Clooney thanked her effusively when he returned her camera, and Dern told her: "Congratulations!"