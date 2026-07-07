The audiovisual industry lost 3,600 jobs in June as Hollywood faces new challenges

Published by Diane Hernández 7 de julio, 2026

The film and sound recording industries in the country lost approximately 3,600 jobs in June, according to the most recent data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This figure brings total employment in the sector to 321,700 workers, against a backdrop of a slowdown in the labor market and growing concern about the future of audiovisual production in California.

The BLS’s monthly report shows that the U.S. economy added 57,000 jobs in June, a figure lower than analysts had expected. Growth was concentrated in the professional and business services, social assistance, and health care sectors, while the leisure and hospitality sectors saw job losses. Additionally, the average hourly wage rose 0.3% from the previous month to $37.64, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%.

In contrast to the decline in employment in audiovisual production, the broadcasting and content providers segment added about 1,400 jobs, according to an analysis by TheWrap based on official BLS data.

Uncertainty surrounding the potential merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery

The employment update comes at a time of uncertainty for the industry, marked by the proposed merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), which remains pending regulatory approvals and is expected to close by September 30.

A preliminary report from the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity warned that the deal, valued at about $110 billion, could put nearly 2,500 jobs at risk in Los Angeles County and about 6,000 jobs worldwide.

The agreement also includes compensation mechanisms for shareholders in the event of regulatory delays and significant compensation if the transaction ultimately fails to receive the necessary approval, reflecting the high level of uncertainty surrounding the deal.