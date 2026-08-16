CENTCOM commander inspects crew of USS Abraham Lincoln amid offensive against Iran

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 16 de agosto, 2026

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper made an official visit aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln to meet with troops stationed in the Middle East.

The ship, which has a crew of nearly 5,000 military personnel, has led deterrence and direct combat operations against the Iranian regime's aggression in the region.

In a statement released following the inspection, Cooper described the day aboard as an inspiring experience, emphasizing the operational readiness demonstrated by the crew in a high-stakes geopolitical environment.

"I wish every American could see the crew in action. You would beam with absolute pride when witnessing their camaraderie, teamwork and resilience," stated the highest-ranking military official in the regional theater.

Operational endurance and strategic fleet rotation

The USS Abraham Lincoln has maintained an uninterrupted presence at sea for more than 240 days, exceeding standard naval deployment periods, which are typically six months.

The ship set sail for the Pacific in November 2025 before being reassigned to the Middle East earlier this year to support defensive operations against Tehran's forces.

In response to recent reports pointing to the inherent strain of prolonged, high-demand missions, Admiral Cooper acknowledged the challenges associated with prolonged service at sea, while emphasizing that the ship maintains one of the lowest rates of mental health incidents among the Navy's 11 active aircraft carriers.

"This doesn’t mean that all is perfect. Find any of the nearly 4 million Navy veterans in America today and they will likely tell you that service at sea for long periods isn’t for everyone. It is uniquely challenging and tough, and every single one of us, including me, reacts to stressors in different ways," explained Cooper, praising the ship's chain of command for prioritizing the operational well-being of the crew.

In this context, the Pentagon confirmed that the aircraft carrier USS George Washington is currently sailing toward the area to take over relief duties and ensure continuity in regional security operations.

Escalation of regional hostilities

The military leadership's visit coincides with a surge in aggressive actions attributed to Iran and its allied militias. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates reported an attack carried out by Iranian forces against an oil tanker belonging to the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in the Strait of Hormuz, which struck the vessel's hull without causing any casualties.

At the same time, airstrikes were carried out in southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah military objectives, where Israeli forces reported the use of human shields by the Tehran-backed extremist group, highlighting the complexity of the military standoff in the region.