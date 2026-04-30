Champions League: Atletico and Arsenal leave tie wide open after first-leg draw

First leg of the Champions League semifinals between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press .

Published by Víctor Mendoza 30 de abril, 2026

(AFP) The Atletico Madrid and Arsenal drew (1-1) on Wednesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League, leaving everything to be decided next week in London.

A penalty by Sweden's Viktor Gyökeres (44') put the Gunners ahead, but another penalty, scored by Argentina's Julián Álvarez (56'), evened the tie.

"At least it's in our hands, in front of our people, to be in the final," said Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.

Atletico, too, can still dream of reaching their first Champions League final since the one they lost on penalties to Real Madrid in 2016.

"We have a fantastic challenge ahead of us, one that motivates me, I'm excited about the great challenge in London," said red-and-white manager Diego Simeone after the match.

The worst news for Cholo's side ahead of the return leg was the injury of Julián Álvarez, who had to withdraw with ankle discomfort (75').

If he is unable to be in London next week, his absence would be a serious blow for the Red and Whites' attack in the final match.

Against the madness seen on Tuesday between PSG and Bayern Munich, the other two contenders for the final in Budapest, Arsenal and Atletico presented a much more controlled match, which accelerated in the second half.

Well-armed at the back, the two sides tried to avoid any surprises on the Metropolitano pitch this Wednesday especially in the first 45 minutes.