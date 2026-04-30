NBA Playoffs: Houston holds on as Lakers squander another opportunity

Published by Alejandro Baños 30 de abril, 2026

The Los Angeles Lakers missed another opportunity to advance to the semifinals of the NBA Playoffs. In Game 5 of the series, the purple-and-gold franchise fell at home (93-99) to the Houston Rockets, who took advantage of their opponent's mistakes.

The playoffs are 3-2 overall in favor of the Lakers.

After taking a seven-point lead in the first 12 minutes, the Lakers, the second most decorated franchise in NBA history, began to make mistakes—mainly in offense—in the second quarter, when Houston started its comeback.

The third quarter was more of the same: the Rockets kept scoring while the Lakers kept missing. In the final 12 minutes, the purple-and-gold franchise outscored its opponent, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win that would have sent them to the Western Conference semifinals.

With Luka Doncic still sidelined, LeBron James was the Lakers’ standout performer, leading both the team and the game in scoring with 25 points. He was joined by Deandre Ayton, who recorded a double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds.

The visitors achieved an important victory—which keeps them in the fight for the ticket—thanks to a great choral performance by the starting five. Jabari Smith Jr. was the Rockets' top scorer (22 points).

The visitors secured a crucial win—keeping them in the playoff hunt—thanks to a strong all-around performance from their starting five. Jabari Smith Jr. led the Rockets with 22 points.

Cunningham keeps Detroit alive

The best franchise in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, the Detroit Pistons, are keeping intact their goal of going back-to-back series and reaching the Playoff semifinals. In the last game against the Orlando Magic, they won at their home arena (116-109) after a stellar offensive performance in the first two quarters.

The series is 3-2 in favor of the Magic.

Cade Cunningham rose to the occasion and led Detroit to victory. The Pistons star was the franchise's leading scorer (45 points), matching the total posted by the Magic’s leader, Paolo Banchero.

In the other game of the day, the Cleveland Cavaliers went back ahead overall in the playoffs (3-2) by defeating the Toronto Raptors (125-120) in Ohio.

James Harden and Evan Mobley scored 23 points apiece.