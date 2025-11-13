Nintendo releases trailer for its new Mario movie, 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'

Published by Víctor Mendoza 13 de noviembre, 2025

Mario returns to the big screen after taking the box office by storm in 2023, ranking as the second most-watched movie of the year. Nintendo released Friday the trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the sequel to the successful The Super Mario Bros. Movie also based on the video game.

American Brie Larson joins Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black in the voice cast of the animated film, according to AFP. It will hit theaters in April 2026.

The 2023 film grossed more than $1.3 billion at the box office and was part of a furor of video game adaptations at the cinema, alongside A Minecraft Movie and Sonic the Hedgehog. Japan's Nintendo in September marked 40 years since the release of its first Super Mario Bros game.

Nintendo also plans a live-action film based on the Legend of Zelda franchise, which would be released in May 2027.