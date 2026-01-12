'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet' triumph at Golden Globes

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de enero, 2026

One Battle After Another reigned supreme at the Golden Globes this Sunday, winning best comedy, while Hamnet pulled off a surprise by winning best dramatic film at the Hollywood ceremony.

Paul Thomas Anderson's zany thriller One Battle, which centers on an aging revolutionary played by Leonardo DiCaprio, led the night by winning four of its nine nominations.

It also picked up awards for best director, best screenplay and best supporting actress for Teyana Taylor at the lavish Globes gala, a key stepping stone on the road to the Oscars in March.

However, in the closely watched lead actor category, DiCaprio was passed over in favor of Timothee Chalamet's performance as an ambitious 1950s table tennis player in Marty Supreme.

"I'm in a category with a lot of greats; this category is packed. I admire all of you," said Chalamet, who also beat out George Clooney ("Jay Kelly") and Ethan Hawke ("Blue Moon").

Chalamet said his four previous Globes defeats "make this moment that much sweeter" before thanking his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

'Hamnet' upset

The Globes offer separate awards for dramas and comedy/musicals, broadening the field of stars present.

The final award of the night was the biggest surprise.

Hamnet, a tragic literary adaptation that imagines the life of William Shakespeare and his wife as they cope with the death of their son, took the award for best drama.

Sinners, Ryan Coogler's period horror film about the segregated South in the 1930s, was expected to triumph.

Jessie Buckley, who played Agnes, Shakespeare's bereaved wife, won best actress in a drama.

Sinners, best soundtrack Sinners, which surprised viewers with its eclectic mix of vampires, politics, race relations and blues music, had to settle for best soundtrack and the Globes' recent—and vaguely defined—award for "best cinematic and box-office achievement."



Sentimental Value, a Norwegian family comedy-drama, took best supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgard.



Rose Byrne won best actress in a comedy for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. Netflix's musical smash hit KPop hit Demon Hunters won best song and best animated film.

The Globes also rewarded the best in television. The gripping teen murder saga Adolescence topped the section with four awards, while The Pitt won best drama and The Studio won best comedy.

Finally, the Brazilian production The Secret Agent, set during the country's military dictatorship in the 1970s, won best non-English-language film and best actor for Wagner Moura.