The director of the documentary The Case for Miracles, in Voz News: "This film is not only for Christians but also for people who have doubts"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de diciembre, 2025

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed director Many Sanvoval and producer Gil Sandoval about their documentary The Case For Miracles, which premiered in several movie theaters in the country this December 15. The work stars former atheist and investigative journalist Lee Strobel, who explores whether miracles are still happening today through personal testimonies and interviews with experts and the personal journey took him from disbelief to faith.

"The film has five testimonies of miracles around the world. What we are trying to show is that God is moving today in many places, different cultures, and different ways. [...] This film is not only for Christians but also for people who have doubts, questions, or possibly have a grudge against God for the suffering they carry in life," said the director.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.