'Adolescence' sweeps the Emmy Awards

Stephen Graham (2nd left) poses with family members next to his awards for 'Adolescence'. AFP

Published by Israel Duro 15 de septiembre, 2025

Adolescence, the Netflix drama that follows a young man accused of murdering a classmate, triumphed Sunday at the Emmys, the gala of the so-called Oscars of television held in Los Angeles by winning six of the top awards. In the comedy genre, The Studio also emerged as the winner, while The Pitt triumphed in the drama category.

Its leading man Stephen Graham, who plays the father of the teenager accused of murder, not only took the best actor in a miniseries award, but also won the award for best direction and shared the screenplay award.

"For me to be here today in front of my colleagues, and to be recognized by you, is the most sobering thing I could imagine in my life, and it proves that anything you dream of is possible," Graham said on his triumphant night.

The acclaimed miniseries, which reached 140 million views in its first three months and came in with 13 nominations Sunday, also yielded an Emmy for newcomer Owen Cooper.

"It's so surreal," said Cooper, who at 15 rose as the youngest actor to win in the category. "When I started drama classes a couple of years ago I didn't even expect to come to America. But tonight proves that if you listen and focus and get out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life."

Adolescence was recorded in four episodes, each in a unique take and presenting a different perspective.

In addition, Erin Doherty, who shares the scene with Cooper playing a therapist in one of the most tense episodes, was crowned Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries.

Seth Rogen, a regular on stage with 'The Studio'

Apple TV+'s The Studio, a satire of the Hollywood world, pocketed an early win at the hands of its star and co-writer, Seth Rogen.

Rogen received the night's first Emmy for best comedy actor, and had to return several times to the Peacock Theater stage to receive awards for best directing and best comedy screenplay, which he shared with the other writers.

A love letter to Hollywood and a searing satire of the industry's many insecurities, hypocrisies and moral failings, The Studio came in with 23 nominations, the most for a comedy in a single year. And it closed the night with 13 awards, including nine won in the previous ceremony dedicated to technical categories.

Political messages in favor of the Palestinians and against Trump

Also in comedy, Jean Smart scored another Emmy for best actress in the genre for Hacks, where she plays a decadent diva who partners with a young screenwriter played by Hannah Einbinder, who this Sunday won her first award.

The comedian won best supporting actress, and used her speech to advocate for a "free Palestine" and condemn Donald Trump's immigration onslaught.

In the drama competition, medical production The Pitt unseated sci-fi thriller Severance by taking the coveted Emmy for best series in the genre. All 15 episodes of the HBO|MAX series unfold during the same excruciatingly stressful shift at a hospital in downtown Pittsburgh.

"ER" veteran Noah Wyle took the best dramatic actor award for his role as the tormented ER leader, while fellow Katherine LaNasa rose as best supporting actress.

"To everyone going to or coming from a watch tonight, thank you for doing that job. This is for you," Wyle said upon receiving the award.

'Severance' wins in Fiction

The dystopian series Severance, another heavy favorite, had to settle for wins in the acting categories that went to Britt Lower, for best dramatic actress, and to Tramell Tillman, for best supporting actor.

While thank-you speeches give every ceremony something to talk about, at the 77th Emmys they are in the eye of the storm.

Presenter Nate Bargatze took it upon himself to keep the thank-you words at bay with a novel approach. Bargatze opened the gala by announcing an out-of-pocket donation of $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America charity.

The catch? It withdrew in real time $1,000 for every second a winner went past his or her allowed 45 seconds. In return, it added $1,000 for every second a winner saved of his or her time. The placings ended in the negative, but Bargatze and the television network made up the shortfall.

List of award winners

Best Drama Series: The Pitt, HBO|Max.

Best Comedy Series: The Studio, Apple TV+

Best Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Adolescence, Netflix.

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle, The Pitt.

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Britt Lower, Severance.

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Seth Rogen, The Studio.

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, "Hacks."

Best actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Stephen Graham, Adolescence.

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin.

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tramell Tillman, Severance.

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt.

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere.

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks.

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Owen Cooper, Adolescence.

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Erin Doherty, Adolescence.