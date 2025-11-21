Fátima Bosch, from Mexico, wins Miss Universe 2025 in an edition marred by controversy

Published by Diane Hernández 21 de noviembre, 2025

Mexican Fatima Bosch Fernandez, 25, was crowned Miss Universe 2025 during the finals of the 74th annual pageant held Friday at the Impact Challenger Hall in Nonthaburi, Thailand. The first runner-up was Veena Praveenar Singh of Thailand, followed by representatives from Venezuela, the Philippines and Ivory Coast.

The contest was attended by more than 120 candidates and included the usual swimsuit, evening gown and interview rounds. The coronation was carried out by Victoria Kjær Theilvig, Miss Universe 2024.

A pageant under tension

The edition was marked by several incidents that attracted intense public attention. The most talked-about came on Nov. 4, when Bosch got into an altercation with Nawat Itsaragrisil, director of Miss Thailand and host of the pageant. In a live-streamed confrontation, he challenged the Miss Mexico team and allegedly insulted her, sparking broad backlash and a wave of support for the contestant.

Itsaragrisil apologized the following day and assured that his words had been misinterpreted. The Miss Universe Organization announced that he would not participate in future events, although the businessman reappeared in subsequent activities.

The incident provoked public pronouncements in Mexico, including the reaction of President Claudia Sheinbaum, who backed Bosch. In the winner's home state of Tabasco, thousands of people followed the final on public screens.

Accusations and jury resignations

In the days leading up to the gala, French composer Omar Harfouch resigned as a judge after denouncing the existence of an alleged "secret ballot" to select the 30 semi-finalists. The Miss Universe Organization denied any manipulation and explained that there is an independent committee dedicated exclusively to the social program 'Beyond the Crown,' unrelated to the official scoring.

Ex-footballer Claude Makélélé also withdrew from the jury alleging personal reasons.

Other incidents were recorded during the preliminary rounds: Miss Great Britain suffered a fall during the traditional costume presentation, while Miss Jamaica was hospitalized after an accident in the evening gown parade. The organization reported that she did not present serious injuries.

What does Bosch do and how did she look at Miss Universe?

Bosch, model and designer originally from Villahermosa, became the first Tabascan to win Miss Universe and the first Mexican to win the crown since 2020. Her trajectory stands out for her work in sustainable fashion and her participation in social initiatives related to migration, children with cancer and the environment.

During the final round, Bosch answered questions about the challenges of women in 2025 and the use of the Miss Universe platform to promote safe spaces. In her interventions, she affirmed that women and future queens must "raise their voices" and participate in the construction of social change.