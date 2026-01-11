'One Battle After Another' arrives at the Golden Globes as a favorite

Published by Víctor Mendoza 11 de enero, 2026

Top stars from Hollywood are set to step onto the red carpet Sunday at the Golden Globes, and "One Battle After Another," a politically charged film, is expected to solidify its status as the film to beat this awards season.

With nine nominations, "One Battle After Another" opens as the favorite for best comedy/musical movie.

The Golden Globes offer separate awards for dramas and comedies/musicals, widening the field of stars in attendance and fueling the suspense.

"Sinners," Ryan Coogler's period horror film about the segregated South in the 1930s, is expected to be the stiffest competition for "One Battle After Another" at the Oscars.

However, at the Globes, they're in separate categories.

"Sinners" surprised viewers with its eclectic mix of vampires, politics, race relations and blues music.

It is the favorite for the Golden Globe for best drama film, up against rival "Hamnet," starring Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare and Jessie Buckley as his grief-stricken wife, as the two cope with the death of their young son.

"Sentimental Value," the Norwegian family comedy-drama starring Stellan Skarsgard, earned eight nominations and is also in the running.

Buckley is the favorite for the best actress in a drama.