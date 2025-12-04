Bad Bunny vs. Taylor Swift: Spotify reveals who dominated the music world in 2025

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de diciembre, 2025

Bad Bunny is the most popular artist on Spotify worldwide during 2025. It is the fourth time he has topped the ranking after taking the title in 2020, 2021 and 2022. According to the data, the Puerto Rican artist had 19.8 billion plays this year.

In addition, Spotify explained that he also won the award for best global album of 2025 with DeBÍ TiRAR MAS FOToS.. To celebrate this achievement, Spotify is launching a global campaign in honor of the superstar and his fans, including a short film, 'Leap Year,' unique fan experiences in select cities around the world, and exclusive surprises on the platform.

Rounding out the top five artists are Taylor Swift in second place, followed by The Weeknd, Drake and Billie Eilish.

The platform detailed that it registered more than 700 million listeners throughout the year.

"The year in music was marked by the return of a global superstar to the top spot, powerful collaborations that became instant classics, and a film soundtrack that took the world by storm. Meanwhile, in the world of podcasts and audiobooks, long-running fan favorites continued their dominance while the fantasy genre proved its undeniable power," Spotify highlighted in its report.

In the U.S., Taylor Swift reigns supreme Taylor Swift was the most listened to singer in the United States, followed by Drake, Morgan Wallen and Kendrick Lamar. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' smash hit 'Die With A Smile' took the title of best song worldwide with more than 1.7 billion plays.



ROSÉ and Bruno Mars reached third place with 'APT'. Billie Eilish's 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER' moved up from third place in 2024 to second this year.

After releasing Bad Bunny as this year's most listened to singer, Spotify detailed that "reaching this title for the fourth time goes beyond the success of a single artist. It speaks to the global audience that exists today. Spanish-language music is reaching fans everywhere. Regional genres are taking over the global stage. Borders no longer exist."

'The Joe Rogan Experience' remains on the throne of most-listened-to podcast

For the sixth consecutive year,The Joe Rogan Experience was the leading podcast on Spotify worldwide, followed by The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett and The Mel Robbins Podcast in second and third place, respectively.

"Beyond these mainstays, podcasts also became the go-to space for making sense of 2025’s biggest cultural moments in real time. From decoding the TikTok blackout to reacting to unscripted awards show drama and celebrity engagements, listeners turned to a wide range of shows for instant analysis and community," Spotify maintained.