The Oscars will be streamed exclusively on YouTube starting in 2029

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de diciembre, 2025

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that, starting in 2029, the Oscars will be streamed exclusively on YouTube, in a multiyear deal that ends the longstanding relationship with ABC and seeks to expand the event's global reach.

In 2028, the 100th anniversary of the Oscars will be celebrated and ABC will continue to broadcast the annual ceremony until that date.

The agreement signed with YouTube gives it exclusive global streaming rights to the ceremony through 2033, including worldwide access for movie fans to other Academy events and programs exclusively on the Oscars YouTube channel. These include the Board of Governors Awards, the announcement of the Oscars nominations, the Oscars Nominees Luncheon, the Student Academy Awards, the Scientific and Technical Awards, interviews with Academy members and filmmakers, film education programs, podcasts and more.

In addition, it has been confirmed that through this partnership, the Google Arts & Culture initiative will help provide digital access to selected exhibits and programs from the Academy Museum and will help digitize components of the Academy Collection, the world's largest film-related collection, with more than 52 million objects.

Leveraging YouTube's broad reach

The Academy Awards will be streamed for free worldwide on YouTube, as well as for YouTube TV subscribers.

The streaming giant claims to be able to deliver the ceremony to more than 2 billion potential users, with accessibility and localization tools that facilitate international reception.

"We are thrilled to establish a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to serve as the future home of the Oscars and our annual Academy programming," said Bill Kramer, Academy CEO and Lynette Howell Taylor, Academy president. "The Academy is an international organization, and this collaboration will allow us to expand access to the Academy's work to the widest possible audience around the world, which will benefit our Academy members and the film community."

"The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry," said Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube. "Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers around the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers, while staying true to the Oscars' storied legacy."