Melania Trump releases the trailer for her documentary

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de diciembre, 2025

The first lady, Melania Trump, on Wednesday released the first preview of her self-titled documentary. The film will show a bit of what's behind the scenes in the life of the president's wife. It will be released on Jan. 30.

“Melania”—under the direction of Brett Ratner, known for Rush Hour, and acquired, per The New York Post, by Amazon in a $40 million deal that closed last January—shows the Slovenian former model throughout the 20 days before the Republican's inauguration as the 47th president.

"Here we go again." These are the words that accompany the images that show the first lady preparing to enter the Capitol for the swearing-in of the president, dressed in her navy blue Adam Lippes ensemble.

The trailer also features scenes between Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.; Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan; and the transition team's headquarters in Washington, D.C. It shows moments from the design of the first lady's strapless inaugural gown and the photo shoot that led to her shocking official black-and-white portrait.

At one point you can see when the president was rehearsing his inaugural address. "My proudest legacy will be that of peacemaker," the president-elect said at the time.

"Peacemaker and unifier," the first lady added.