Jonathan Bailey is the 'Sexiest Man Alive 2025,' according to People magazine

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de noviembre, 2025

British actor Jonathan Bailey has been named the 'Sexiest Man in the World 2025' by People magazine, a recognition that celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The announcement was made Monday night during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime honor," Bailey commented humorously. "And I want to thank you, Jimmy, for turning down the title so I could be here."

During the interview, Fallon presented the two People covers: in one, Bailey is shown submerged chest-deep in a rocky ocean, and in the other, shirtless and holding a dog. The actor recounted that he learned of his being chosen in early 2025, while starring in Shakespeare's Ricardo II.

"The only thing crazier than doing Richard II was being invited to this," he joked.

Bailey became world-renowned for his role as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. In 2025, he cemented his jump to film by playing Prince Fiyero in Wicked and Dr. Henry Loomis in Jurassic World: Rebirth.

The title of Sexiest Man Alive has been awarded by People since 1985, when Mel Gibson was the first recipient. In recent years, the recognition has gone to figures such as Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend and, in 2024, John Krasinski.

In Jonathan Bailey's full interview with People, he talks about the unexpected title and his new status as the world's sexiest man alive.