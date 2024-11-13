John Krasinski is named People's sexiest man in the world

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 13 de noviembre, 2024

Actor, director and producer John Krasinski (45) has been named the world's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024 by People magazine, succeeding Patrick Dempsey.

Krasinski, who has been married to actress Emily Blunt since 2010, got his start in acting in 2000. In his more than two decades in the industry, he has co-starred in hit series such as The Office (2005-2013) and Jack Ryan (2018-2023).

In addition, Krasinski has been part of the cast of major productions such as Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and has voiced characters in animated films such as Monsters University (2013) and Shrek 3 (2007).

Just after receiving the recognition, Blunt joked that she would cover her entire house with the magazine cover because their two children would love it.