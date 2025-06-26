Published by Virginia Martínez 26 de junio, 2025

(AFP) Denis Villeneuve has been announced as the director of the next James Bond film, which will be produced by Amazon MGM, the studio revealed Wednesday.

Denis Villeneuve, the Canadian filmmaker known for directing the Dune saga, described the project as “a great responsibility” and “a great honor” in a statement released by Amazon.

"I'm a die-hard Bond fan. For me, he's sacred territory," Villeneuve added.

"I grew up watching James Bond movies with my father (...) I intend to honor the tradition and pave the way for many new missions to come," he added.

"We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond's next chapter. He is a cinematic master whose filmography speaks for itself," said Mike Hopkins, head of Amazon MGM Studios and Amazon Prime.

The studio behind the world’s most famous spy saga also announced that Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman taking on producer roles for the highly anticipated film.

What remains a mystery is who will step into the shoes of James Bond, a role Daniel Craig embodied until 2021, when he bid farewell to the character with the release of No Time to Die.

The saga changed hands after this deal. In 2022, Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood studio MGM for nearly $8.45 billion, gaining ownership of the entire catalog of the classic James Bond films.

However, for three years, the streaming giant faced resistance from Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, the saga's longtime producers, who fiercely protected their rights to the films.

Amazon finally reached a financial agreement with them in February, securing creative control of the James Bond franchise.

The deal, for an undisclosed amount, gives Jeff Bezos's company the reins to steer Bond's next adventures.

Some fans worry that Amazon might overuse the character, potentially flooding the market with multiple films, series, or spin-offs on its streaming platform, Amazon Prime.

Denis Villeneuve, fresh off directing both parts of the sci-fi saga Dune—which earned coveted Best Picture Oscar nominations—now takes on the James Bond franchise.

The second part of Dune grossed $700 million at the box office last year and won two Academy Awards for Best Sound and Best Special Effects.