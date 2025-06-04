Raphael, Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year 2025

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de junio, 2025

The Latin Recording Academy announced that Raphael will be the 2025 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. The organization noted that the Spanish artist will be honored for a career spanning more than six decades as a multifaceted singer and performer, which has made him an ambassador of Hispanic music around the world.

The artist will be honored at a special gala with an emotional tribute concert featuring versions of his famous repertoire performed by a group of notable artists and friends, on Nov. 12 in Las Vegas during Latin GRAMMY Week.

"We are very proud to pay this well-deserved tribute to Raphael for an exemplary artistic career that has transcended borders and languages," Manuel Abud , CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, told AFP.

"His unmistakable style, his resilience and his constant reinvention have kept him relevant throughout the decades, making him a source of inspiration for new generations of Latin music creators," Abud added.

Upon hearing the news, the singer expressed his gratitude for the recognition. "Being named Latin Grammy Person of the Year is a recognition that deeply moves me and that I have dreamed of receiving for many years. It is the best way to celebrate a lifetime of dedication and love for music," Raphael expressed on his Instagram account.

"See you in November to celebrate together and return so much affection in the form of songs. My most sincere gratitude," the singer highlighted.