The queen of Latin pop: Shakira has the most successful tour of 2025

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de junio, 2025

Shakira continues to have success. The Colombian is the only Hispanic artist among those with most successful tours in the first half of the year. A Billboard Boxscore report detailed that Shakira has grossed $130 million so far with her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" ("Women No Longer Cry") world tour.

According to the ranking, the barranquillera reported 21 concerts during the mid-year touring period, which runs from Oct. 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025. She also sold at least 1 million tickets.

The data placed Shakira in second place overall in the mid-year rankings. She is second only to Coldplay, which grossed $142 million with 20 shows and an attendance of 1.3 million.

The top five is rounded out by Seventeen ($120.9 million in ticket sales), The Eagles ($112.2 million) and Paul McCartney ($104.5 million).

Meanwhile, the report detailed that the Hispanic artist also reached the top spot in the mid-year Top 30 Billboard Boxscore ranking, which highlights the highest grossing performances. Her series of seven concerts at the GNP Seguros Stadium in Mexico City, where she performed on March 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28 and 30, grossed $46.6 million. The shows, organized by Live Nation and OCESA, brought together 396,000 fans.

"The Colombian star had two more stops in Boxscore's mid-year rankings: a two-day show in February at the Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru, which grossed $13.2 million (ranking No. 26) and a two-day show at the Campo Argentino de Polo in Buenos Aires, which also grossed $13.2 million (at No. 27). Both concerts were organized by Fenix Entertainment," Billboard explained.