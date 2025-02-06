Kanye West's wife's nudity costs the rapper millions

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 6 de febrero, 2025

The see-through dress Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori wore on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards 2025 on Feb. 2, has cost the rapper and designer at least $20 million. Although they never even set foot in the gala, as they were asked to leave the venue, the couple's action has provoked criticism worldwide.

The scandal also reached Tokyo, Japan's capital, where West was removed from two concerts that would have earned him at least $20 million. According to statements made by sources close to the artist to the Daily Mail, what West did at the Grammys has caused backlash in Japan: "What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan."

It is no secret to anyone that in Japanese culture, nudity at public events, beaches or even protests, is frowned upon, and that the #MeToo movement, an initiative that promotes women's rights and seeks to make visible and fight against sexual harassment, is gaining more and more momentum.

Concern for Censori

It is not the first time that Bianca Censori has been the subject of controversy for wearing clothes that leave very little to the imagination, it is becoming more and more repetitive. According to the Daily Mail, Censori is causing deep concern among those around her, and at the alleged control she might be suffering from Kanye West.

"He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control," they told the media outlet. "Bianca is stuck, and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up [around her]", another said.