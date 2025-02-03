Shakira picks up the award for best Latin pop album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran during the 67th Grammy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Cordon Press .

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 3 de febrero, 2025

Beyoncéand Kendrick Lamar triumphed at the Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, in a ceremony that paid an emotional tribute to the city that was stalked last month by ferocious wildfires.

The Cowboy Carter, with which Beyoncé celebrates her Southern roots, rose as album of the year, an award that the Texan had never won despite being the most nominated in the history of the Grammys (99 times) and the singer with more trophies to her credit.

The singer said she felt "very fulfilled and very honored" with the award she received with her daughter Blue Ivy.

"It's been so many, many years," she commented on the win that feels like a moment of vindication for the 43-year-old singer.

The superstar had come to the forefront of the67th Recording Academy Awards with 11 nominations, but took home only three trophies.

In addition to the most important of the night, earlier he received from the hands of Taylor Swift the recognition for best country album, and also conquered the best duet performance, along with Miley Cyrus.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, with five of the seven Grammys he was nominated for, was the other big winner of the music night.

His unstoppable Not Like Us, released last year as part of his lyrical feud with Drake, gave him the gramophones for song and recording of the year, as well as best rap song, best music video and best rap performance.

Best rap album went to emerging talent Doechii, with her Alligator Bites Never Heal, who celebrated being the third woman to win the award in the category's history.

British artist Charli XCX, with her groundbreaking Brat, scored three wins, while pop's newest megastar Sabrina Carpenter, Sabrina Carpenter, with her Brat.Sabrina Carpenter, took home the first two gramophones of her career, thanks to her hit Short N' Sweet and her catchy single Espresso.

Chappell Roan, who has staged a meteoric rise with her The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, was crowned best new artist, in a competition that included, among others, towering talents such as Doechii, Carpenter and Shaboozey.

Swift and Billie Eilish, with six and seven nominations respectively, left empty-handed.

Shakira, Latin queen at a gala of fire dismay

In the Latin categories, the victory of Shakira, whose Las mujeres ya no lloran won best Latin pop album, stood out.

The Recording Academy ceremony had as its common thread a tribute to Los Angeles, stalked earlier this year by wild flares.

"Tens of thousands of people lost their homes, entire neighborhoods disappeared," comedianTrevor Noah recalled as he opened the ceremony.

Noah noted how the entertainment capital of the world has influenced the great, old and contemporary figures in music, and gave way to an ensemble composed of Sheryl Crow and John Legend, among others, who sang I Love LA.

The organizers opened donation channels to raise money for the victims. They also arranged part of their expensive television slot to promote local merchants affected by the natural disaster, one of the worst in California history.

In an unprecedented scene, a committee headed by the Los Angeles County fire chief handed out the most important award of the night, the album of the year, drawing a standing ovation and words of thanks from Beyoncé herself.

In a night of stunning performances by Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, another emotional ensemble of the night was composed to honor the late producer Quincy Jones.

Cynthia Erivo sang a powerful version of Fly Me To The Moon, followed by a Stevie Wonder and Herbie Hancock number, words from Will Smith, and Janelle Monáe, who evoked the late Michael Jackson in dance and costume as she sang his haunting Don't Stop Till You Get Enough.

Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, was in charge of the piano music for the In Memoriam moment, which remembered the artists who died last year, including Colombian accordionist Egidio Cuadrado and Brazilian Sérgio Mendes.

Grammys 2025: all award winners

Album of the Year: “Cowboy Carter” - Beyoncé

Record of the Year, recognizing the overall performance of a song: “Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

Song of the Year, recognizing a composition: “Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Breakthrough Artist: Chappell Roan

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Espresso” - Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Vocal Album: “Short n' Sweet” - Sabrina Carpenter

Best Music Video: “Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

Best rap album: “Alligator Bites Never Heal” - Doechii

Best Rock Album: “Hackney Diamonds” - The Rolling Stones

Best country album: “Cowboy Carter” - Beyoncé

Best Country Solo Performance: “It Takes a Woman” - Chris Stapleton

Best Global Music Album: “Alkebulan II” - Matt B featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Best Global Music Performance: “Bemba Colorá” - Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Die with a Smile” - Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga

Best Rap Song: “Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Performance: “Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

Best Dance/Electronic Album: “Brat” - Charli XCX

Best Rock Performance: “Now and Then” - The Beatles

Best country duo/group performance: “II Most Wanted” - Beyonce ft. Miley Cyrus

Best Latin Pop Album: “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” - Shakira

Best urban music album: “LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN” - Residente

Best Latin or alternative rock album: “¿Quién trae las cornetas?” - Rawayana

Best Mexican music album: “Boca Chueca, Vol. 1” - Carín León

Best tropical latin album: “Alma, corazón y salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)” - Tony Succar, Mimy Succar