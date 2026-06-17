Retail sales exceeded expectations in May due to high energy costs

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de junio, 2026

Retail sales exceeded expectations in May, government data showed Wednesday, driven by higher spending at gas stations, as energy costs remained high amid the fallout from the war in the Middle East.

According to the Department of Commerce, sales rose 0.9% from April, reaching $763.7 billion.

This increase was greater than the 0.5% rise expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, as summarized by AFP, total sales in May rose by 6.9% compared to the previous year.

According to the data, supermarket sales remained stable in May, while consumers cut back on spending at restaurants and bars.