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The country's economy grew 1.5% in the second quarter

Compared to the first quarter, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 0.4%, according to the Office of Economic Analysis.

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollarsAFP.

Williams Perdomo
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Williams Perdomo

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The country's economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.5% during the second quarter of 2026, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Commerce.

Compared to the first quarter, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 0.4%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). In a statement, the BEA explained that the slowdown in growth was primarily due to a smaller contribution from the public sector and a slowdown in investment and exports.

"Compared with the first quarter, the slowdown in real GDP in the second quarter reflected a decline in government spending and a slowdown in investment and exports, partially offset by an acceleration in consumer spending," the agency noted.

Despite the slowdown, the U.S. economy has maintained positive growth in recent quarters amid a context marked by President Donald Trump's tariff policy and the economic consequences of the war in the Middle East.

Bolstered by investments related to the A.I. boom

Growth has also been supported by investments related to the artificial intelligence (A.I.) boom, while consumer spending has shown more moderate performance following several years of high inflation.

The report also reflects a decline in public spending compared to the previous quarter, especially at the federal level and, in particular, in non-defense spending, a factor that helped moderate the pace of economic expansion.

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