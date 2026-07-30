The country's economy grew 1.5% in the second quarter

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de julio, 2026

The country's economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.5% during the second quarter of 2026, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Commerce.

Compared to the first quarter, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 0.4%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). In a statement, the BEA explained that the slowdown in growth was primarily due to a smaller contribution from the public sector and a slowdown in investment and exports.

"Compared with the first quarter, the slowdown in real GDP in the second quarter reflected a decline in government spending and a slowdown in investment and exports, partially offset by an acceleration in consumer spending," the agency noted.

Despite the slowdown, the U.S. economy has maintained positive growth in recent quarters amid a context marked by President Donald Trump's tariff policy and the economic consequences of the war in the Middle East.