ANALYSIS
New home sales rebounded in June and exceeded expectations
The result clearly exceeded analysts' forecasts, which had pointed to about 606,000 homes, according to the consensus compiled by MarketWatch. Year-over-year, growth reached 5.6%.
New home sales in June posted a larger-than-expected increase, according to official figures released this Friday by the Department of Commerce. At a seasonally-adjusted annual rate, 628,000 units were sold, representing a 1.6% increase compared to May.
The result clearly exceeded analysts' forecasts, which had pointed to 606,000 homes, according to the consensus compiled by MarketWatch. On a year-over-year basis, growth reached 5.6%.
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Diane Hernández
Tensions in Middle East slowing recovery
The U.S. housing market continues to face a challenging environment, with mortgage interest rates at high levels and on the rise. The average rate on 30-year loans stood at 6.58%, according to the most recent data published by refinancing agency Freddie Mac.
This upward trend is driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. After a period of decline that had brought the average rate below 6% in late February, the initial attacks in the region pushed rates back up, halting the improvement that had been observed since May 2025.
The new-home market is therefore showing great resilience, although the cost of credit remains one of the main obstacles to a more robust recovery.