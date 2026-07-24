New home sales rebounded in June and exceeded expectations

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de julio, 2026

New home sales in June posted a larger-than-expected increase, according to official figures released this Friday by the Department of Commerce. At a seasonally-adjusted annual rate, 628,000 units were sold, representing a 1.6% increase compared to May.

The result clearly exceeded analysts' forecasts, which had pointed to 606,000 homes, according to the consensus compiled by MarketWatch. On a year-over-year basis, growth reached 5.6%.

Tensions in Middle East slowing recovery

The U.S. housing market continues to face a challenging environment, with mortgage interest rates at high levels and on the rise. The average rate on 30-year loans stood at 6.58%, according to the most recent data published by refinancing agency Freddie Mac.

This upward trend is driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. After a period of decline that had brought the average rate below 6% in late February, the initial attacks in the region pushed rates back up, halting the improvement that had been observed since May 2025.

The new-home market is therefore showing great resilience, although the cost of credit remains one of the main obstacles to a more robust recovery.