Tesla reaches 10 million vehicles manufactured worldwide
The announcement comes weeks after Tesla reported a surge in global sales during the second quarter of 2026.
Tesla announced Wednesday that it reached a new milestone in its history by manufacturing its 10-millionth vehicle worldwide at its Fremont, California, plant.
"This week we produced our 10 millionth Tesla vehicle worldwide at the Fremont factory," the company said in a post on X.
Tesla also highlighted how rapidly it has increased production in recent years. "Just six years ago, the Fremont factory produced our 1 millionth vehicle," the company added.
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Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to the announcement with a congratulatory message to the company's employees:
"Congratulations to the Tesla team! Building 10 million vehicles represents an incredible amount of work,"Musk wrote on X.
Global Sales Surge
According to the company, Europe was one of the main drivers of growth during that period, while sales in North America declined. Tesla does not publish an official geographic breakdown of its deliveries.