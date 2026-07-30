Tesla reaches 10 million vehicles manufactured worldwide

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de julio, 2026

Tesla announced Wednesday that it reached a new milestone in its history by manufacturing its 10-millionth vehicle worldwide at its Fremont, California, plant.

"This week we produced our 10 millionth Tesla vehicle worldwide at the Fremont factory," the company said in a post on X.

Tesla also highlighted how rapidly it has increased production in recent years. "Just six years ago, the Fremont factory produced our 1 millionth vehicle," the company added.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to the announcement with a congratulatory message to the company's employees:

"Congratulations to the Tesla team! Building 10 million vehicles represents an incredible amount of work,"Musk wrote on X.