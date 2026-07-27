Texas solidifies its economic boom with the arrival of new residents and billions in tax revenue

Published by Williams Perdomo 27 de julio, 2026

Texas continues to strengthen its position as one of the country's leading economic engines. It is doing so, driven by the influx of new residents and billions of dollars in tax revenue from other states, according to recent data from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Census Bureau.

An analysis of IRS migration data, conducted by the Tax Foundation and reported by Fox News, shows that Texas received more than $5 billion in adjusted gross income from taxpayers who moved from other states, while California and New York recorded losses of several billion dollars in tax revenue.

This growth is not concentrated in a single city. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area gained the most residents over the past year, while Houston, Austin and San Antonio also ranked among the fastest-growing metropolitan regions in the country.

According to the report, this expansion across various urban centers provides Texas with multiple sources of economic growth by offering businesses a larger labor market, greater industrial diversification and a broader consumer base than states whose economic activity depends primarily on a single major city.

"Capital follows where there is confidence"

Gabriela von zur Muehlen, director of public policy at the Texas Association of Business, attributed part of this performance to the state's economic environment. "Capital follows where there is confidence. And right now there is a tremendous amount of confidence in Texas," she told Fox News Digital.

Von zur Muehlen added that Texas's tax structure and predictable regulatory environment continue to attract businesses and investments from other states, which, in her view, strengthens the state's economic momentum.

Although Florida recorded the largest inflow of taxpayer wealth in the country and South Carolina had the highest rate of net migration of new residents, the report highlights that Texas stands out for combining the influx of billions of dollars in taxable income with simultaneous rapid growth in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

The analysis also notes that adjusted gross income allows for measuring not only how many people move to a state, but also the economic resources contributed by those who arrive, an indicator considered relevant for assessing a region's long-term economic strength.