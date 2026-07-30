Published by Carlos Dominguez 30 de julio, 2026

Microsoft reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Wednesday, driven by strong growth in its cloud and artificial intelligence divisions. The company reported revenue of $90 billion and net income of $35.8 billion in the last quarter of its fiscal year, which ended in June. These figures partially alleviated investors' concerns about whether heavy investments in A.I. are paying off.

CEO Satya Nadella highlighted that Copilot, the A.I.-powered productivity tool, already has more than 30 million paying users. In addition, Microsoft recorded a gain of $3.2 billion from its investment in Anthropic and acknowledged that its stake in OpenAI contributed $480 million to the quarter's profit and $4.9 billion for the full fiscal year. The company's stock rose more than 8% in after-hours trading.

Meta's stock falls on A.I. spending

In contrast, Meta Platforms reported a 14% drop in profits, to $15.8 billion, weighed down by extraordinary charges of $2.4 billion related to litigation and $1.2 billion in severance payments. Although revenue grew by 28% to $60.8 billion, exceeding forecasts thanks to advertising, investors reacted with skepticism to the high spending on A.I. Meta's stock fell as much as 12% after the market closed.

According to AFP, Meta reaffirmed that it will continue to invest heavily in the data centers and chips that underpin its commitment to artificial intelligence, and informed investors that it now expects capital expenditures of between $130 and $145 billion this year—nearly double what it spent in 2025 and slightly above its latest forecast.

"A.I. is accelerating our core business today, powering our next generation of products, and opening the door to entirely new enterprise opportunities," said Mark Zuckerberg in a statement.