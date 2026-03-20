Gold coin featuring President Trump's image approved for nation's 250th anniversary

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de marzo, 2026

A federal commission approved the design of a commemorative gold coin with the image of President Donald Trump. The information was confirmed by officials Thursday.

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts declined to comment when asked by AFP after several media outlets showcased the proposed design when reporting on the approval.

The coin commemorates the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

One side shows a Trump with a defiant expression, standing with his fists clenched on a desk and the other shows an eagle perched with wings outstretched over what appears to be a bell.

The coin has no monetary value and its selling price has not been disclosed, but similar commemorative coins sold by the U.S. Mint can fetch more than $1,000.

"We are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving president," Treasury Secretary Brandon Beach said in a statement.

Beach noted that the design would be different from the Trump images planned for two other coins: a $1 coin that would be in circulation and a one-ounce gold coin.